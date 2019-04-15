MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- In the shadow of the Milton-Madison Bridge and with small town Indiana serving as a picturesque background, metal met dirt Monday in Madison.
The groundbreaking marked the beginning of a transformation on one of the main ways people travel into Madison.
"It's going to be a great thing for Madison," said Phillip Sachleden, who lives in Madison. "I really think it's going to help out."
The $9.5 million project dubbed the "Gateway to Madison" is happening right at US 421 and Second Street. It's been a confusing spot for drivers in the past, so the road will be widened and extended.
"Not as many starts and stops," Madison Mayor Damon Welch said.
Drivers will be able to come off the bridge and head up to Main Street. The project got the green light after years of talk.
"We started in earnest discussing this in 2015," INDOT Deputy Commissioner Tony McClellan said.
Work like this always comes with growing pains. Some businesses and homes have already been torn down to make way.
"It's going to clean up an area when you come into Madison too, and that's going to be a big thing," Welch said.
Drivers will also experience it.
"There will be times when it will he hard to get where you want to go," McClellan said. "We ask for everyone's patience as we do that."
The pay off is worth it, according to INDOT and Welch. Traffic flow and safety are both expected to be better when all is said and done.
The project is set to wrap up in late summer 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.