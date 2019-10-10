LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opening of a new school in Shelby County has been delayed again because of construction issues.
The first week of December is the new target date for students to move into the Marnel C. Moorman School.
Currently, 600 students in kindergarten through 8th grade are split into four other campuses because of the delays. The school was originally scheduled to open in August. The district delayed the start of school, until September but that still wasn't enough time.
School leaders blame an unusually wet spring for the delay.
"We already had a short building window of 11 months," Superintendent James Neihof told WDRB in August. "And then we had an extraordinary amount of rain that we've had to contend with."
The district says since the project began last August, the construction site off Discovery Boulevard has seen roughly two more feet of rain than average. At one point, this pushed the project back as much as three months. Parco Construction has worked longer shifts and weekends to make up time, Neihof said.
In a video on the Shelby County School's website, Neihof addressed questions about uprooting kids so close the Christmas Break, saying his plan is to "move on in and get all the bugs of the move out of the way, so when we start in January we will be ready to go business as usual from the first day."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.