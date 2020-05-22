LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will soon be replacing the bridge on East Broadway over the South Fork of Beargrass Creek, but the work won't begin as soon as originally planned.
Work was scheduled to begin on May 26, but that start date has been pushed back a week because of unrelated utility work in the area.
The bridge be closed for 90 days starting Tuesday, May 26. The planned 90-day closure of the bridge in downtown Louisville is now scheduled to start on June 2. A detour will be in place for drivers to get around the construction.
Traffic will be directed to Baxter Avenue via Barrett Avenue or East Chestnut Street.
The bridge, which is nearly a century old, typically sees an average of more than 19,000 cars per day. The project is expected to cost nearly $1.5 million to replace. Access to local businesses will not be affected during construction.
A contract was awarded in February to Louisville Paving and Construction in the amount of $1,428,000 to replace the aging structure.
The bridge replacement project was awarded to Louisville Paving and Construction, and is expected to cost nearly $1.5 million to replace.
