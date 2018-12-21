Construction underway for Louisville's new $12 million animal shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction work is underway at what will be the new $12 million facility for Louisville Metro Animal Services on Newburg Road. If everything goes according to plan, the building will open in May 2019.
LMAS Director Ozzy Gibson said a new building has been talked about since the 1990s. The last report he saw was dated 2003 when a report suggested the Manslick Road location was unfit and needed to be vacated. After a new building was put on the back burner for years, it’s hard to believe the construction is real.
“Obviously, we all know that place has had a lot of directors come and go and probably a lot of broken promises to those employees," Gibson said. "So what I’ve been doing is taking three or four of them at a time and showing them the progress. Two of them even broke down crying.”
The current building on Manslick Road, which is regularly full, has capacity for 120 dogs and 86 cats. The new facility will have room for 150 dogs and 83 cats.
“We have done a very good job at building what our community needs and building something that we hope will last way beyond Manslick,” Gibson said.
The new site will also have a large vet surgery with four tables. The current surgery is in what feels like a closet, with barely space for two tables.
“I want to be able to do 30 surgeries a day here,” Gibson said. “And what we average over there is maybe 12 to 15. So I want to double it.”
Another big difference between the two buildings will be the air quality. The current facility uses the same air ventilation you might have in your home. So the building has a strong animal smell, and recirculating the air contributes to spreading diseases in the shelter among the animals.
The air exchange system for the new shelter will cost $3.5 million. It is designed to handle an industrial size building, and it pushes old air out, which should help cut down on any outbreaks.
“If we have a sick animal or ten of them, we can quarantine them and put them in a separate building by themselves," Gibson said. "And all the ventilation in those rooms, the fresh air gets pumped in, and old air doesn’t get recirculated. It gets pumped outside the building."
There will also be a community clinic in the building.
“There’s going to be two exam rooms, administrative office, two surgery tables,” Gibson said. “So people in the public who need to get a pet spay and neutered, they can come and do that. And we can do other things that help keep you in compliance with the ordinances, like rabies shots and micro-chips.”
The plan is to get the new shelter up and running and then open up the clinic. The services will be offered at no cost or low cost, Gibson said.
