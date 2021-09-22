LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new apartment complex is taking shape in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Crews broke ground on Shelby Park Apartments in January. The once-vacant lot on St. Catherine Street right next to Interstate 65 will now be home to a $2.8 million, three-story apartment complex with 27 units.
This project is part of a bigger picture in Louisville. It’s currently located in one of Louisville’s 19 Opportunity Zones, which are designated areas where developers are encouraged with funding opportunities to build small businesses, community spaces, more housing options and more.
The owner of the complex, Bill Frey of Opportunity Louisville LLC, has purchased a number of vacant lots in Shelby Park already in order to build single family homes.
“What they want to do is take vacant spaces and make something nice and build up the area,” said Chris Thompson, the owner of Alter Development, the construction management firm for the Shelby Park Apartments.
Thompson said — as another example of how the group is trying to add more housing options to the neighborhood — their crews built a new duplex across the street from Shelby Park Apartments.
The goal is to finish construction on the apartments in December. There will be 21 two-bedroom units and six one-bedroom units. There will be pre-leasing options available for interested tenants. The complex will be asking $1,250 per month for the two-bedroom units and $850 per month for the one-bedroom units.
Thompson said something different with this project is that the owners also signed a contract with an Airbnb provider to rent six of the units.
