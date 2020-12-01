LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction is moving along at what will be the new site of the Swiss Village, a combination of new condos and homes in the St. Joseph neighborhood.
Louisville-based developer Underhill Associates purchased the property two years ago with the intention of adding more housing options to the area. Jeff Underhill said this project is the first major, brand new build for the neighborhood in decades.
Inside the old Swiss Hall, the building is still undergoing some initial demolition, and it's being prepared for the new utilities. The building will house 18 condos split between three floors. Currently, there is just a basement and a main open floor, so Schaefer Construction will be building brand new floors to meet the design.
“It’s kind of neat for me to be able to work on an existing building where the developer has a vision that brings in the old and the new,” said Dan McMillan with Schaefer Contracting.
The entire property is just under 2.7 acres, and surrounding the perimeter of the Swiss Hall will be 23 brand new shotgun homes. Each house will have its own garage and a slightly different design from the house next to it. The property looks like a big mud pit right now, but the lots and connecting roads are being leveled out right now. Next, crew members will start preparing for curbs, the homes’ foundations, and utilities.
In the center of the property there will also be space for condo parking and a community garden.
Underhill Associates has invested $11 million into Swiss Village, and the expected completion date will be sometime in the fall 2021. Underhill said the prices will reflect market value, and the condos and homes could be a mixture of rent, buy and rent to own.
He said he believes the project will have a positive impact on the entire community.
“I hope for everybody that lives here already, they’ll see additional appreciation,” Underhill said.
Swiss Village is a nod to the history of the site. The hall was built a community center in the 1920s for the thousands of Swiss immigrants migrating to the St. Joseph neighborhood. It was eventually sold and converted into a Fraternal Order of Police lodge.
Then, a few years ago, a proposal was made to turn the building into a microbrewery, restaurant and music venue. That idea didn’t go over well with neighbors, and that’s when Underhill Associates purchased the site in December 2018 with plans for new housing.
Underhill said neighbors have been very welcoming and supportive of the project, and he’s excited to be part of the community.
“It’s just been fun to be part of that history but also create new history for this site, too,” he said.
