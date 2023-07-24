LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are signs of progress toward a multimillion-dollar expansion of Waterfront Park into west Louisville.
For years, the city has discussed expanding Waterfront Park past 9th Street. Construction on this phase of the expansion started about a week and a half ago.
"We're breaking ground for phase four. It's about a $12.5 million expansion to Waterfront Park," said Gary Pepper, park manager at the Waterfront Development Corp. "We've got a playground that's being built. We've got an event building, a bathroom building, lighting, irrigation and a new parking lot."
Pepper said Waterfront Park helped make downtown Louisville a vibrant scene.
"There wasn't a lot of residential or commercial opportunities prior," Pepper said. "Now, it has the Yum Center, NuLu, a baseball stadium and a soccer stadium. Waterfront Park kind of brought all that together."
He hopes this expansion will transform the Portland neighborhood in a similar way.
"We think this part of the park will energize and create a lot of investment towards this end of Louisville," Pepper said. "It takes time."
The first phase of the 22-acre expansion between 10th and 14th streets will include an outdoor experiential learning area designed in partnership with the Kentucky Science Center. PlayPort, as the area will be called, will contain interactive artifacts and activities that help tell the history of the area.
A $3 million community center will include meeting areas, bathrooms and can be rented out for parties and private events. It will be located right next to the outdoor experiential learning center in partnership with the Kentucky Science Center.
The park will also include a "giant overlook," Pepper said, allowing people a space to enjoy the river and boats passing by. Pepper said this first phase of the park won't be ready until the spring of 2025.
