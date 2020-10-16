LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now take part in an anonymous survey that will help inform the top-to-bottom review of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Hillard Heintze, the Chicago-based consulting firm tasked with the departmental review, released the survey online Friday. Through 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 27, community members can take the survey by clicking here. Hillard Heintze estimates the survey takes roughly 15 minutes.
Mayor Greg Fischer's office has encouraged Louisville residents to provide feedback on the police department's role in the community and its relationship with citizens. The city hopes to soon provide survey option for those without internet access.
Hillard Heintze is also distributing a separate anonymous survey to LMPD employees that will gauge employees’ attitudes, opinions and experiences, according to a news release from Fischer's office.
"There are valuable perspectives within both the community and LMPD that we are seeking to collect with these surveys," Marcia K. Thompson, of Hillard Heintze, said in the news release. "The experiences of these two groups underscore the work we are doing, and the importance of those experiences cannot be understated."
Louisville residents who want to further weigh in on the review of LMPD can email the company at LMKY@hillardheintze.com.
