PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Dozens of shirts reading "SAVE HOOSIER" hung on the shoulders of the people inside the Orange County Community Center.
Those people, affiliated with several different environmental activist groups, stood Monday in front of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and U.S. Under Secretary of Natural Resources and Environment Homer Wilkes to urge top officials to put a stop to a plan they believe will permanently damage the Hoosier National Forest.
The Buffalo Springs Restoration Project was proposed by the U.S. Forest Service in late 2022. It calls for logging about 5,000 acres, burning around 15,000 acres and paving about 19 miles of road through the forest. It's a restoration project, according to the proposal.
"There is a need to provide a mosaic of forest conditions dominated by hardwoods and restore dry hardwood forest ecosystems that have not experienced periodic disturbance due to fire or other naturally occurring events," reads the U.S. National Forest's website.
But those in orange shirts Monday, along with many others, disagree.
"This is Buffalo Springs proposal," said activist Andy Mahler, while holding a printed copy of the plan. "If I could, I would burn this, but burning pollutes the air."
Maher, along with the majority of people in this room, is trying to stop the logging and burning.
The opponents argue the logging, burning and paving would destroy the land.
"It’s a very wet forest, and they’re deliberately trying to change it from a fire-resistant forest to a fire adapted forest," Mahler said.
There were, however, a handful of the project's proponents who believe controlled burning is essential to protecting the forest.
"Our forests — the very forest that everyone here loves — are a direct result of disturbance, including fire, including windstorms, including forest management," said Perry Seitzinger, a consulting forester.
It echoes the statement included in the proposal of the Buffalo Spring Restoration Project, which argues the disturbance is necessary.
Proponents believe the process is what scares those against it.
"Forest management isn’t necessarily something that is aesthetically pleasing, and there’s no doubt that everybody here loves the forest, it’s just about understanding what’s best for the long-term forest," Seitzinger said.
While Braun and other officials did not comment after the meeting, they prefaced the public comment portion by telling the audience they wanted to be open to the public's ideas.
The plan remains in an analysis period.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.