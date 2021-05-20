LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Metro Council tonight is set to consider a controversial proposal to develop 95 “small homes” on a former trailer park in Fairdale.
Developer Chris Thieneman, doing business as CAT VVB LLC, says the proposed subdivision will help to address the shortage of affordable housing in Louisville.
The development would be on 11 vacant acres at 8820 W. Manslick Road.
Called Regency Park, it would feature prebuilt homes of 640 to 936 square feet, which would be permanently fixed to the ground on a slab. The homes would be sold as condominiums, and the development would have a clubhouse and a community pool.
A request to rezone the land to accommodate project was recommended by the Metro Planning Commission, a body appointed by Mayor Greg Fischer, in January. But the Metro Council’s zoning committee rejected the rezoning by a 4-3 vote on May 11.
An ordinance sponsored by Council member Cindi Fowler, whose district includes the proposed development, says the denial is based in part on the site’s location.
“(Regency Park) does not conform because the site is not located near a multi-modal transportation corridor. Safe and convenient access to employment opportunities and amenities providing neighborhood goods and services is only available by car,” according to the ordinance.