LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer County's director of animal control, who had been under fire since he shot a family dog that had been hit by a car, has resigned.
David Wood resigned Tuesday, effective immediately, District 5 Magistrate Brett Beaverson confirmed to WDRB News.
Wood came under fire after he shot and killed a family dog, a Chihuahua named Abigail, after she was hit by a car this month. While the dog was still alive after being hit, Wood said she couldn't use her back legs or tail, appeared to have a broken back and wasn't wearing a collar.
Wood's attorney, John Coots, said Wood euthanized the dog by shooting her in the head to "end its suffering."
Abigail's owner, Tommy Lewis, maintains that she could have been saved.
He confronted Wood at a Fiscal Court meeting last week, which prompted officials to consider firing the animal control director. A vote on whether to terminate Wood was postponed twice.
Related Stories:
- Spencer County animal control director's job in jeopardy after family's dog shot in head, left in dumpster
- Spencer County officials delay decision on animal control director who shot family's dog
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.