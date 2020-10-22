LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association announced its annual convention will move its 2021 show to Louisville.
The planned show was scheduled for early March in Nashville, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant it was postponed. Now, it will June 23-26 in Louisville. It's estimated to draw 8,000 people, accounting for more than $6 million in estimated economic impact, according to a news release from Louisville Tourism.
"As we rise to the challenges 2020 has brought to the convention industry, we are extremely excited to welcome HPBExpo to the Kentucky Exposition Center in June," Doug Bennett, senior vice president of Convention Development for Louisville Tourism, said in the release. "Louisville's convention package continues to offer a high value for planners, including the extra attention to attendee safety at the Kentucky Expo Center and Kentucky International Convention Center through their recent GBAC STAR accreditation, the gold standard in facility cleaning."
HPBExpo is North America's largest living show for hearth, barbecue, indoor and outdoor furniture, as well as pool and spa, Louisville Tourism said. For more information, click here.
