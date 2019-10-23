LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Convicted animal abusers in Jefferson County now have to add their names to an animal abuse registry or face fines or even time in jail.
Louisville Metro Animal Services will receive notice from court of offenders and add their names to the registry. It is then up to the offenders to show up for a photo and pay an annual registration fee of $100. They will remain on the registry for two years.
The local law requires pet stores, shelters and animal organizations to check the registry before allowing customers to adopt or purchase pets, LMAS said in a news release.
Offenders who fail to comply with the registry could face up to 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Anyone convicted of animal abuse outside of Jefferson County must register within 10 days of becoming a resident.
"Animal abuse registries are growing across the country as an important law enforcement tool to not only prevent animal cruelty, but also identify individuals who may pose a domestic violence or other serious threat to the public at large," Metro Councilman Brandon Coan, D-8, said in the release.
Coan sponsored the ordinance, which was approved by the council in April, and took effect on Oct. 22.
"In the early months and years of the registry, a primary focus will be to minimize the burden on small businesses and nonprofits in terms of compliance," Coan said. "We intend to work closely with stakeholders until the system works well for everyone."
LMAS said that Kentucky "consistently ranks among the worst states for animal rights, though Louisville's animal ordinance goes beyond state statutes. The creation of an animal abuse registry is designed as another tool to keep animals from those who would abuse them."
Some animal rights group oppose the registries, including the ASPCA.
"We're opposed to them, and there's a number of different reasons why we've come to that conclusion," said Kevin O'Neill, the ASPCA Vice President of State Affairs. "They are generally very costly to implement and difficult to enforce, and you generally only end up with a few individuals on the registry."
The registry will be updated at least every 30 days. You can read the local ordinance on the LMAS website.
