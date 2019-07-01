LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville drug dealer with a violent gang history will spend the next 20 years in federal prison.
A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Jamar Garrison, 33, for heroin possession with the intent to sell it and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Prosecutors say he was out on bond for drug charges when he was caught using vehicles rented in other people's names to sell heroin all over Louisville.
When he was arrested, he was found with a mixture of heroin and fentanyl packaged to sell.
Garrison, a 27-time conficted felon, has a lengthy wrap sheet including various violent crimes.
Prosecutors say at age 22, he was convicted as part of his involvement with the Victory Park Crips as they were investigated in connection with organized crime prosecution that targeted gang.
Once he serves those 20 years behind bars, he will serve six years of supervised release. He will not be eligible for parole while in federal prison.
