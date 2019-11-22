CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A convicted sex offender in Clark County ended up back in jail after police say he lied about where he lived.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old David Irvin Blair because he lives too close to a school. Blair was in court Friday, and he told WDRB that he wasn't living in a condo on Ettles Lane very close to Clarksville Middle and High Schools.
But police tell a different story. Court records say officers found him asleep on a couch Wednesday morning at the condo, and a roommate said he'd been staying there about three months. The Garden Court Condominiums are less than 1,000 feet from a school, and that's a violation of the residency requirements for the sex offender registry.
Col. Scottie Maples from the Clark County Sheriff's Office says deputies regularly check on sex offenders. "We are very proactive with our sex offenders, as far as compliancy. If they miss one meeting, we're requesting warrants and then actively seeking to arrest them. In this instance right here, we received a tip, and we go out and check and see if he's there. We did check. He was there. We were able to charge him and put him in jail."
Court records say Blair molested a 12-year-old girl in 2003, when he was 19 years old. He is supposed to be on the sex offender watchlist until 2022, after his 38th birthday. A check of his criminal history shows Blair keeps getting arrested and keeps getting probation. He's currently on probation for at least four different cases in the last two years. Charges include domestic battery and invasion of privacy. One of those cases was just sentenced two days before Blair's latest arrest.
