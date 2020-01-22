JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Anthony Redd, a convicted sex offender just released from prison for rape resulting in serious bodily injury, is now charged with child molestation.
Court documents reveal investigators believe once Redd got out, he began molesting an 11-year-old girl in Clark County.
"It's always a concern when a sex offender is released from prison," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. "It became clear that Mr. Redd had committed multiple acts of child molesting against the victim in the case."
Mull called it severe sexual abuse.
"This situation came to the attention of Jeffersonville Police when the victim went to the hospital to receive treatment," he said. "There was a relationship between Mr. Redd and the mother that had existed at some time," Mull said.
Redd is now back behind bars, facing several child molestation charges that Mull plans on aggressively pursuing.
"What I would like to see, if these (charges) are proven to be true, is that a sentence in excess of 100 years is issued in the case," Mull said.
His true concern in the case is what's fueling him: the 11-year-old girl whose innocence has been stolen. Young people who endure what police believe she did often have a tough road.
"They're more susceptible to drug addiction. They're more susceptible to depression," Mull said. "So these are the types of crimes that when they do occur, burden the victims with a life-long struggle. It really does wreck the lives of the victims."
With help along the way, Mull and investigators hope that won't be the case for the 11-year-old and that they can put Redd in a place where he'll never be able to harm her again.
Redd's trial is expected to begin in June.
