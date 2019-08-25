MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a picture perfect summer day in August, families gathered under a pavilion at a Mt. Washington park for a cookout. It looked like a standard summer celebration, but if you looked a little closer, you'd notice what made it stand out: veterans.
Veteran's Club hosts the family cookouts each months in different locations around the Louisville area. It gives those who served a safe space to connect with their families and each other.
"That's what Veteran's Club strives to do is to break down all these barriers in their life so that they can lead a life that they desire, that they fought for," Founder Jeremy Harrell said.
The organization is about bonding, camaraderie and giving veterans a support community to help them through the tough times.
"This is the first picnic I've been to," Thomas Rierdon, a Desert Storm veteran, said. "So that's a big step for me. It's gotten me out of my house."
The organization helps veterans work through whatever issues they may be facing, like struggling to transition back into civilian life.
"It's hard to re-integrate into society," Rierdon said. "You lived a certain life for so many years and some of the things that we see is pretty bad."
Many of the group's members are dealing with mental health issues like PTSD.
"And the thing about PTSD is, it doesn't just stop," Harrell said. "So you come home and sometimes you don't leave the war, so just learning how to communicate with their families and other civilians, it's different."
The group now has 2100 members and is nationally known for its equine therapy program. But the cookouts are a quick way to meet the people involved and take the first step toward healing.
"This is a big step for me, huge," Rierdon said. "Just to come out and reconnect with some of my brothers and sisters."
And that healing is saving lives.
"At least 15 veterans who have been suicidal," Harrell said. "Like really close to the edge of taking their own life. And this sense of community that we've created, has been the difference."
For more information about Veteran's Club and upcoming events, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.