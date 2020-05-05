LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 16 Louisville Metro Corrections officers have now tested positive for COVID-19, doubling the number of infections since last week.
Last Thursday Metro Corrections confirmed that seven total employees at the jail had tested positive for the virus. On Monday afternoon, a jail spokesperson confirmed there are now 16 infected officers at Metro Corrections.
Before Thursday, only one Metro Corrections employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
However, the jail is not expecting a shortage of jail personnel at this time.
"With the help of criminal justice partners the inmate population has reduced by 35% since Feb 1 (32% since Mar 1) so staffing is not as much as a challenge as it was during overcrowded conditions," said assistant corrections director Steve Durham in an email.
A Kentucky Department of Corrections spokesperson said it has not been contacted about supplementing metro jail staff.
"The thing is we've been doing so much, and so much good work has been done by the members," FOP spokesperson Tracy Dotson said on Friday. "It's kind of like, well, what do we do?"
The Community Corrections Center on Chestnut Street is expected to close this week. Officers there will be moved to the jail downtown to supplement staffing.
Jail officials are still working to identify anyone who has come in contact with the workers who have tested positive, including inmates. Any inmates who are symptomatic are currently masked and isolated in a housing unit on the medical floor, according to the jail.
"The FOP is very concerned with the effects a potential epidemic of the virus will have on our staffing levels if it continues it's current course through our ranks," Dotson said on Monday. "Our members have already been working with too many vacancies and too many forced overtime hours for the last few years, a problem that will only be exacerbated by an unchecked Covid-19 wave."
Metro Chief of Public Services said around 10% of inmates have been tested at the jail an none have tested positive.
