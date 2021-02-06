LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although Jefferson County remains in the "red zone" for COVID-19 transmission, cases and hospitalizations are decreasing across the city, health officials said Saturday.
Speaking during Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's weekly town hall, Dr. Jon Klein, with University of Louisville School of Medicine, said the COVID-19 variant will be the dominant strain by March. By then, cases could rise in the city.
"We don't know what is going to happen in the month of March. I expect improvement to continue through February," he said.
Jefferson County continues to top the state with the most number of cases with 394 cases on Friday and 299 on Saturday.
Fischer said each week the city and state receive more vaccines, but it will be a while before everyone can get the COVID-19 shot.
"Again that is probably summertime, but we're all going to have a world in the not-too-distant future that wherever you turn around or go, you are going to have access to the vaccine....but that is probably three or four months out or so," Fischer said.
Similar to state health officials, Louisville health experts are also urging the public to not attend Super Bowl parties on Sunday.
