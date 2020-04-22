SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The unemployment numbers in this country painfully climb by the day. We wake up to news of furloughs, lay-offs, and firings. It's left Simpsonville native Russell Ragsdale's ears ringing.
When he's out on his bike, in the barn, and hanging out with his wife, his phone is consistently going off.
People who thought they were dialing the unemployment office called Ragsdale instead. Human error is the issue.
"My number is so similar," Russell explained. "It's only off by one number."
The problem isn't exactly new for Ragsdale. He'd deal with one or two wrong number calls during the week. Then it picked up in April, around tax time. It was still manageable though. Then the coronavirus crisis happened.
"I was getting 30-35 calls a day," said Ragsdale.
Now it's as many as 50 wrong number calls a day. Ragsdale tried to work with the unemployment office to see if something could be done.
"They're not going to change their number," he said.
Then, he started sending calls to voicemail faster than that ex who dumped you.
"If I don't recognize the number, then I realize it's probably someone from the unemployment office," Russell said.
For now, he's settled on the following, slightly irritable voicemail greeting, as a solution:
"Hi. This is Russell. You have not reached the unemployment office. I repeat, you have dialed the wrong number. This is NOT the unemployment office. Check your number."
You'd think it's pretty cut and dry. But still, not everyone gets it.
"Occasionally they still leave a message," he said.
You might be thinking, why doesn't Russell just change his number? He acknowledges it's probably time, but it's also the digits he's had since he's owned a cell phone.
"I'll be retiring soon, and I think once I retire, it will be time to change my number," said Ragsdale.
Until then he'll keep hitting decline, hoping for the pandemic to come to an end, and finally for some peace and quiet.
