LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new coronavirus outbreak has prompted the University of Kentucky to prohibit students from traveling to China.
University President Neil Capilouto wrote Thursday that the institution was taking the steps in an abundance of caution and in response to warnings from the U.S. State Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and “conversations with our insurance carrier.”
Capilouto also wrote that non-essential travel to China by faculty, staff or students “will not be approved at this time.”
Capilouto wrote that no cases have been reported on the UK campus but that the health, safety and well-being of the campus community were the institution’s top priority.
“If you have traveled to or from China in the last 14 days and experience symptoms such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please seek medical attention immediately,” the university president asked. “You should also notify the health care facility in advance with your symptoms and travel history.”
The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the outbreak a global health emergency.
More than 7,700 cases of the virus have been confirmed around the world, and 170 people have died.
The new virus is from the coronavirus family, which includes those that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS.
To date, about 99% of the cases are in China. The new virus kills an estimated 2% of people who become infected. The SARS virus killed about 10% of people who caught it.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
