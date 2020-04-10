LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way most Louisville churches celebrate Easter this year.
Because of restrictions against large gatherings, most churches will be empty on what is normally the biggest Sunday of the year. Instead, many will hold services online.
“It is a very unusual situation,” said Jamaal Williams, pastor of Sojourn Midtown Church.
Williams said it was not an easy decision to keep the sanctuary empty for Easter.
“What's most important for us in making a decision is loving our neighbor and making sure that we are doing everything we can to help support our city and our government and to keep people healthy,” he said.
Williams will be preaching to a camera in a largely empty auditorium.
“It's an adjustment,” he said. “I try to kind of keep things as normal as possible.”
Fr. Bill Hammer said 1,500 people would normally gather at St. Margaret Mary Church on Easter Sunday.
“This year, it will be an empty church except for me and a couple of people,” he said.
Hammer is also taking his message online to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but he said he will have his parishioners in mind.
“I have a vision of who sits normally where, in what place," he said. "I do have those faces in my mind when I'm preaching."
Williams said the coronavirus experience is a lesson about what the church really is.
“The church is a people and not a building,” he said. “And even if the church can’t meet or seems to be halted, it can never cease to be.”
The pastors agreed that, this Easter, the virus may be forcing the method to change, but it will not change the message.
“Jesus defeated death," Williams said. "So for us, we're just inviting people to celebrate what we already know is true."
The pastors believe they will have even bigger-than-Easter crowds when the restrictions are lifted and congregations are allowed to gather again.
“The greeting for Easter is 'Happy Easter. Alleluia, alleluia!'" Hammer said. "And that's my message."
WDRB Media is also broadcasting several Easter Sunday services on television and online:
- 9 a.m. on WBKI - Easter Sunday Celebration (Fox)
- 10 a.m. on WDRB - In Touch Ministries Easter Service
- 11 a.m. on WBKI - Louisville Archdiocese "Mass of the Air"
- 11:30 a.m. on WDRB.com Easter Sunday service from Southeast Christian Church
