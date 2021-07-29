LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With more cases of the Delta variant being reported, many small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic are receiving help from a second round of relief checks from the American Rescue Plan.
The funding is part of The Office of Community and Rural Affairs Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program slated for Indiana communities.
According to a news release from the city, recipients may use the funding for working capital expenses that include, but are not limited to, employee salaries, general operating expenses, marketing/advertising expenses, etc.
In Charlestown, funds totaling $150,000 were distributed to the following 16 businesses:
- Absolutely You Salon
- Amanda Flowers – Hair Stylist
- Bruce’s Floors
- Cobblestone Hotel and Suites
- Charlestown Pizza Company
- China Garden Buffet
- David M Broughton Insurance Agency
- Henderson Flower Shop
- K9K Solutions, LLC
- Little Caesar’s
- Must See Antiques
- Plum Polka Dots Boutique
- SS Home Improvement
- Sunshine Chiropractic
- Yello Sno
- Yamato
In April, 34 Charlestown businesses benefitted from the grant.
