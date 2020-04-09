LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cherokee, Chickasaw and Iroquois parks are now closed to all motor vehicles.
The closures began Thursday morning and are an attempt to create more space for people to practice better social distancing while walking, running or biking around the Louisville parks during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced the closures Wednesday during his daily briefing on COVID-19 in Jefferson County. Fischer said he had heard concerns from park users about how pedestrians were being pushed closer into one another when cars pass by.
"I think users of our parks are really gonna appreciate that," Fischer said Wednesday. "For people that just cruise through the park to check things out, obviously, you're not going to think this is so good, but we ask you to park your car and get out and walk or bring your bicycle out — something like that."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.