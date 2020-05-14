LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kylee Miles learned to sew when she was 6 years old. Now all of 9, the Scottsburg, Indiana, third-grader has put that talent to use helping to make masks a little more comfortable to wear.
Kylee's mom, Erica Shields, is a nurse at Cedar Lake Lodge in La Grange, Kentucky. She had seen some discussion of the idea on Facebook, and she and Kylee decided to give it a try. Kylee sews buttons onto each end of a headband to help alleviate the pain that can be caused by wearing masks for long stretches. You put the headband on and hook the facemasks to each button.
"It helps the back of their ears stop hurting," Kylee said.
"They really do help," Shields added. "I have to wear (masks) sometimes 16 hours a day, and they give you a headache and irritate your ears. So this alleviates the pressure behind your ears."
Neither of them ever imagined it would grow into what it has.
"I thought maybe we'd sell 20 or 30 to my friends at work or people around Scottsburg," Shields said.
Instead, they have sold more than 700 of them in 10 different states. That included an order of 215 of them from a hospital in Chicago.
Kylee admits that it can be tiring work. But it helps to get the thank you notes and see pictures of people wearing them, knowing that she is making a difference during a time none of us will forget. And she has donated a big portion of her proceeds to "Ride for the Cure" in honor of her friend, Waylen, who was diagnosed with cancer.
Kylee even has people she doesn't know sending in supplies: headbands, buttons, thread, whatever they can to help her help others.
She'll keep sewing as long as it keeps helping.
You can order a headband by calling or texting 812-595-8191, emailing marti.neal2001@yahoo.com or messaging Marti Alexander Neal (Kylee's grandmother) on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved