LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor now also has survived COVID-19
Gita Shorr, of New York, walked out of a rehabilitation facility this week after spending time in a hospital for COVID-19.
Shorr's family worried about her because she has a heart condition and had lost weight. She had been diagnosed in May.
As a young girl, Shorr also was forced to live in Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps. Some of her family members were killed during World War II.
Shorr said that she knew she would beat COVID-19, too.
"I always knew I would come through because I was very strong in my will, and God helped me," she said.
Shorr is still recovering, and family and friends said she has a lot more living to do.
