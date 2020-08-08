LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate has risen past 6% as state health officials confirmed 801 new cases of the virus and eight additional deaths on Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced.
The positivity rate jumped from 5.57% on Friday to 6.02% on Saturday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. In a news release, Beshear said the rate is now "the highest we’ve had since we tested the entire Green River Correctional Facility back in May."
"Today is a tough day in our fight against COVID-19,” Beshear said in the news release. "I know we are slowing the growth of this virus in Kentucky, but it’s still aggressive. We simply need to do better."
According to Kentucky Public Health, 197 new cases were reported in Jefferson County. Twenty-nine of the new cases were from children ages 5 and younger, the governor's office said.
Beshear said the deaths reported Saturday include a 56-year-old woman from Kenton County, a 64-year-old woman from Fulton County, a 66-year-old woman from Pulaski County, a 68-year-old man from Bell County, a 73-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County, an 82-year-old woman from Clinton County, a 93-year-old man from Christian County and a 97-year-old woman, also from Christian County.
Kentucky's virus-related death toll has risen to 772 as of Saturday.
"This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control. Please stay safe and take this seriously," Beshear said in the news release.
As of Saturday, 653 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 149 patients were being treated for the respiratory disease in intensive care units, according to Kentucky Public Health.
At least 8,674 of Kentucky's 34,578 confirmed virus cases have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
