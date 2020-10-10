LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 1,002 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and seven more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Saturday marked the second day in a row Kentucky has reported more than 1,000 new infections. Over the past seven days, the commonwealth has eclipsed the 1,000 mark four times and has reported a total of 6,084 new cases. The state is on pace to surpass last week's record of 6,126.
“The number of positive cases is increasing at a troubling pace," Beshear said in a news release. "We’ve had multiple week-over-week increases and we are at an all-time high here in Kentucky.
“Don’t fool around with this virus," the governor added. "Take steps to protect your health and the health of others: stay at least 6 feet from other people, wear a mask and wash your hands often."
The state's positivity rate, or the share of coronavirus tests that come back positive, dropped from 4.32% Friday to 4.16% Saturday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The rate has hovered near 4% for about a month.
In the pandemic update provided by Beshear's office, Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, said, "We know 20 to 40% of people who contract COVID-19 might not even know they have it. This is a real danger with this virus since this large proportion of people without symptoms can be contagious and spread it to vulnerable people who get very sick."
Seven more Kentuckians have died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the commonwealth's death toll to 1,249 since March, according to Beshear's office. Kentucky's mortality rate, or the share of people who die after contracting the disease, remained around 1.58% Saturday.
The victims Saturday included a 60-year-old man from Hancock County, a 58-year-old woman from Harlan County, an 87-year-old man from Carter County, a 93-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man Union County, a 91-year-old woman from Daviess County and an 80-year-old man from Hardin County.
According to Kentucky Public Health, 652 people throughout the commonwealth were hospitalized with the coronavirus on Saturday, and 170 were being treated for the virus in intensive case units.
Of Kentucky's 79,445 total cases, at least 13,539 have recovered.
Indiana, meanwhile, set a new daily record in back-to-back days with 1,945 new coronavirus cases reported Saturday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.