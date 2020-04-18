LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — More soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell have been deployed to the northeast to assist in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A medical unit was deployed Saturday to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, which is near Trenton, New Jersey, according to a news release from the 101st Airborne Division.
Seventy soldiers assigned to the 501st Medical Company are headed to Boston, where military officials said they will perform "a wide variety of medical capabilities, including immediate and routine medical treatment, dental and X-ray capacities, patient care, and ground medical evacuation."
"This remarkable team of medical professionals will increase Boston and the nation’s overall capability to fight COVID-19 in one of the most severely affected regions of the country," said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, in the news release. "I’m confident they will make a difference, and everyone at Fort Campbell is incredibly proud of them.”
Fort Campbell sent approximately 300 soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center to New York City in late March, and they have been working at the Javits New York Medical Station, according to the news release. An additional 10 soldiers from the Division Sustainment Brigade were deployed to the northeast on Tuesday, April 14.
