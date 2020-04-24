LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Nonprofits and other programs in the Louisville area that are experiencing a surge in demand of services from individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for funding.
The Louisville Metro Council COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is part of the $2.7 million relief package approved in March, is now accepting applications.
Funding can only be used by organizations that provide food access or rent and mortgage assistance to Jefferson County residents. The organizations are required to demonstrate they've had an increased demand for services during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We recognize the challenges faced by many hardworking residents who have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 closures and hope this funding can help provide some comfort in these difficult times,” said Councilman Markus Winkler, D-17.
Each application will be reviewed by a five-person panel, which will consist of three Metro Council members, one representative from Mayor Greg Fischer's office and one representative from Metro United Way. Metro Council hopes to provide funding within a week of approval.
Any interested organizations can submit their application here.
