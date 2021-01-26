LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials report another 80 deaths from complications of COVID-19.
In numbers released Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health says an additional 1,777 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the virus. That brings the total to 614,946 for the number of Indiana residents now known to have had COVID-19, since the pandemic began.
A total of 9,432 people have died from coronavirus in Indiana since Feb. 2020.
Indiana officials say as of Tuesday, 459,701 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 106,874 are fully vaccinated.
More vaccinations are being given, as supplies come in to the state.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
