LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The founder of Bass Pro Shops is donating one million face masks to health care workers and first responders across the country fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Louisville's Norton Healthcare will split 12,000 of the masks donated by Johnny Morris, who said he's grateful to the people working on the front lines and honored to support them during this health crisis. The masks will be distributed next week.
“These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others," Morris said in a statement.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's teamed up with the group Convoy of Hope to make the donations possible.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.