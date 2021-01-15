LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten more Jefferson County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to data from state health officials.
Kentucky on Friday reported 19 total deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor alongside 3,955 new cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. The victims from Jefferson County were seven women, ages 76, 80, 83, 87, 89, 91 and 92, and three men, ages 66, 69 and 76.
According to data from Kentucky Public Health, more than half of the 3,061 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19 were age 70 or older.
"These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival," Beshear said in the news release. "In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received."
Of the new cases, 584 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to Kentucky Public Health. As of Thursday, data show 119 of the state's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus.
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, fell from 12.34% on Thursday to 12.09% on Friday, Beshear said. The rate has been trending downward since reaching 12.45% on Sunday, Jan. 10 — the highest it has been since May.
As of Friday, 1,644 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, the governor said, while 392 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 200 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 321,270 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 40,100 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.