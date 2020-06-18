LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials have identified 234 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday, bringing the state's total number of infections to 13,197 since the pandemic began.
Three more Kentuckians who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, Beshear said. The state's virus-related death toll reached 520 on Thursday, he added.
Beshear urged Kentuckians who have refused to wear masks in public spaces to reconsider their decisions.
"It's not a test of your manhood whether you wear a mask or not," he said. "I think it's a test of your compassion, maybe even your faith, to be willing to wear one of these to protect a fellow human being."
Beshear also signed a proclamation Thursday recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth, the date when federal troops enforced the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas, in 1865.
He said he would push the General Assembly to make Juneteenth a state holiday during next year's legislative session.
"We're going to continue to work on our efforts to address historic inequities, including our pledge on health care, where we're going to sign everybody up in Kentucky while I'm governor for some form of coverage that they qualify for," Beshear said.
"But we're prioritizing our black and African-American communities because not just historic inequalities, but COVID is killing them at twice the rate they make up of our population."
