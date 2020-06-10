LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven more Kentuckians have died after contracting COVID-19, and health officials reported 191 new cases of the respiratory disease on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Forty-nine of the new cases reported Wednesday came from Jefferson County, according to the governor.
Although the number of new cases reported has increased from previous weeks, Beshear said Wednesday's numbers are in a "controlled" range.
"We're not currently in that decrease that we had for at least a couple weeks, we do not see day to day, a continuing increase, and that's good news," Beshear said. "So what we'll be looking for now is are we going to jump up and down as we move forward? Do we find a new plateau with the additional testing we're doing? Are we finding more asymptomatic cases?"
There have been a total of at least 11,883 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, according to the state's official COVID-19 reporting website.
An 83-year-old woman from Jefferson County has died after contracting COVID-19, Beshear said. Three of the seven coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities in Logan County, Kentucky.
At least 1,438 Kentuckians in long-term care facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 313 residents have died after contracting the respiratory disease, according to state health officials. Nearly 700 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Health officials have processed 302,347 COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the state's reporting website. For more information on how to sign up for a test, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.