LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 100 of Kentucky's 120 counties are experiencing a "critical" spread of the novel coronavirus, according to new data from the Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the state reported 2,342 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the third-most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Of the new cases Thursday, 507 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, rose from 8.12% on Wednesday to 8.29% on Thursday, the highest it has been since May.
"Remember, in May we didn't have the testing we have right now," Beshear said. "This is a high positivity rate within an abundance of testing, which means the virus is at an all-time in its spread."
Beshear on Thursday urged the 94 counties in the red zone -- the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates -- to follow state recommendations to curb the spread of the virus. School districts in red-zone counties are encouraged to move to virtual learning if they haven't already.
The guidelines are as follows:
- Employers allow employees to work from home whenever possible
- Noncritical government offices to operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping by ordering online or through curbside pickup as much as possible
- Order take out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public or private events
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Avoid nonessential activities outside of your home
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 steps to defeat COVID-19
Hours after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled his executive orders during the pandemic were legal and "necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19," the governor said he does not plan to turn the state's red-zone recommendations into mandates. He also said that he is currently not considering a full shutdown of any industry similar to what was done at the outset of the pandemic.
"If we get to that point, it would certainly be limited in duration," Beshear said. "... We want to make sure we are very thoughtful before we go in that direction, and, remember, we shouldn't have to if people will do the right thing and businesses will enforce it. So it's all in the hands of Kentuckians to do the right thing so we don't have to consider those options."
As of Thursday, 1,311 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, 299 were being treated in intensive care units and 163 were on ventilators. Those numbers are up from 1,274 hospitalizations, 297 patients in ICUs and 151 on ventilators Wednesday.
"We're at least seeing some signs that our hospital system could become overrun," the governor said. "We'll be ready with the field hospital (in Louisville), we'll be ready to provide additional help, but the only way to truly prevent that from happening is to lessen the number of cases."
Beshear also reported 18 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing Kentucky's virus-related death toll to 1,622 since March. Among the victims were two women, ages 89 and 96, from Jefferson County and a 78-year-old man from Oldham County.
Of Kentucky's 129,680 confirmed cases since March, at least 23,629 (18.2%) have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.