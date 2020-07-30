LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky reported 659 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday – what Gov. Andy Beshear hopes is evidence of a “plateau” after the coronavirus has been on the rise in the state since early July.
“Cases are still at a higher level than where we like, but we don’t see them escalating like they have in other states at the moment,” Beshear said Thursday. “Where we are is fragile.”
Beshear said it’s a good sign that the positivity rate – the average rate of positive tests over the past seven days – declined to 5.66%, from 5.81% a day earlier.