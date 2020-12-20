LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reporting 1,765 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state saw another weekly decline in infections.
"This is again under what we had this day last week, and this full week, which we end on Sunday, is less than it was the week before," Beshear said in a news release. "That is a positive sign that shows that the steps we have taken, the sacrifice to mitigate and slow the exponential growth of this virus is working."
With the arrival of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine Sunday morning at Louisville's UPS Worldport, Beshear said doses of the vaccine will be administered by "Monday or Tuesday at the latest."
Jefferson County reported the most new cases Sunday with 276, Kentucky Public Health said in its daily report. Of Kentucky's 120 counties, 116 were reporting a "critical" spread of the virus as of Saturday, according to data from the Department of Public Health.
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, rose from 8.58% on Saturday to 8.73% on Sunday, according to the governor's office.
Beshear also announced 26 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 2,397 since the pandemic began. Among the victims Sunday were two men, ages 73 and 86, from Jefferson County.
From Monday, Dec. 14, through Sunday, Kentucky reported 190 deaths related to COVID-19, including a single-day record of 54 on Thursday.
"Remember, deaths track cases," Beshear said in the news release. "And so that exponential growth, we’re seeing the harm from it right now."
As of Sunday, 1,607 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the governor. More than 400 patients were being treated for the virus in intensive care units, while 226 were on ventilators.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 242,321 confirmed cases reported since March, 34,608 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.