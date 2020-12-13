LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in Louisville on Sunday wasn't the only good news Gov. Andy Beshear had to share about Kentucky's fight against the respiratory disease.
"We saw 1,235 fewer positive cases and our positivity rate declined 1.23% Sunday to Sunday this week," Beshear said in a news release. "Now we are less than 24 hours from the true beginning of the end of this virus."
Kentucky reported 2,454 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the governor. The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, dropped for a 10th day in a row — from 8.79% on Saturday to 8.52% on Sunday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Jefferson County topped all Kentucky counties with 446 new cases reported Sunday, Kentucky Public Health said in its daily report. Of the state's 120 counties, 119 were reporting a "critical" spread of the virus as of Saturday, according to data from the Department of Public Health.
Beshear also announced 15 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 2,207 since the pandemic began. Among the victims Sunday were an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County and a 56-year-old man from Oldham County.
As of Sunday, 1,712 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the governor. More than 430 patients were being treated for the virus in intensive care units, while 224 were on ventilators.
Kentucky is expected to distribute 12,675 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine throughout 11 hospitals, though that shipment will just be the first shot of Pfizer's two-shot vaccination process. First in line to receive the shots: frontline health care workers as well as residents and staff of the state's long-term care facilities.
"We will all get a turn," Beshear added in the news release. "When it is your turn, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated so you can do your part to protect yourself, your family and our entire state."
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 223,104 confirmed cases reported since March, more than 31,000 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
