LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky surpassed 300,000 total COVID-19 cases reported during the pandemic with 4,240 new infections confirmed Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update posted to social media.
The state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, jumped from 11.9% on Friday to 12.3% on Saturday — the highest it has been since May, according to the governor.
"Failure to take this virus seriously and fail to respond to it like we are in war and that the battlefield can change is the difference between life and death," Beshear said in the video.
Of the new cases reported Saturday, 496 were confirmed in Jefferson County, Kentucky Public Health said in its daily report. All but two of the state's 120 counties were experiencing a "critical" spread of the virus, according to data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Beshear on Saturday also announced 20 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 2,876 since March.
As of Saturday afternoon, 1,752 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Kentucky Public Health. More than 380 patients were being treated for the virus in intensive care units, while 201 were on ventilators.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 300,398 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 38,905 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
