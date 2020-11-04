LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's mask mandate has been extended 30 days as the state combats another surge of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The governor announced the mandate extension before reporting 1,635 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Wednesday and 11 additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. Of the new cases, 352 were reported in Jefferson County.
"This isn't a political thing," Beshear said of the mask mandate. "It's people doing the right thing and people we need to bring along."
As of Wednesday, 1,066 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 29 patients from Tuesday's report. The number of coronavirus patients being treated in intensive care units rose by 27 to 286 on Wednesday, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. Beshear said 125 patients in the state were on ventilators Wednesday — up nine from Tuesday's report.
Kentucky's positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, rose from 6.24% on Tuesday to 6.30% on Wednesday, Beshear said. The state has been above 6% positivity since Oct. 28.
Dr. Steven Stack, the state's public health commissioner, said the number of hospitalizations and patients receiving intensive care treatment in Kentucky have doubled over the past month.
"If we keep spreading infection more easily, more of the people we rely on to keep us safe and treat us when we're sick will themselves be sick and unavailable, and then we won't have access to their healing arts and skills when we need it most," Stack said.
"... We are now within probably a month or a little over a month from hopefully having some of the first vaccines available," Stack added. "Hopefully when we enter 2021 we will be able to start to see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel."
The 11 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday bring Kentucky's death toll to 1,514 since March. Stack said the state's coronavirus mortality rate is around 1%, while 10% of patients have "prolonged recoveries" where symptoms linger for three to four weeks.
Among the victims reported Wednesday were two 72-year-old men from Jefferson County, a 59-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County and three women, ages 60, 81 and 89, from Jefferson County.
Of Kentucky's 113,009 cases since March, at least 19,667 (17.40%) have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
