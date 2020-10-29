LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday urged residents of more than half of Kentucky's 120 counties to follow new recommendations to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the virus continues to surge throughout the commonwealth.
Averaging 25 or more new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 residents, counties such as Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Henry, LaRue, Nelson and Shelby were among the 68 marked as "red zones," according to an updated incidence rate map provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
"This is a type of outbreak where we can't deny our way out of it," Beshear said during a briefing at the state Capitol. "We can't rationalize our way out it. We can't try to find excuses to for following the guidance. It is that present."
The recommended red zone guidelines are as follows:
- Employers allow employees to work from home whenever possible
- Noncritical government offices to operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping by ordering online or through curbside pickup as much as possible
- Order take out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public or private events
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Avoid nonessential activities outside of your home
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 steps to defeat COVID-19
School districts in red zone counties are encouraged to move to virtual learning if they haven't already.
"Don't go out unless you have to," Beshear said. "Don't have gatherings."
Every business is allowed to be open under the recommendations, and the governor said business owners have told his administration that the guidelines are "a lot better of a solution" than previous measures that have limited in-person operations. The hope, he said, is for communities to support local businesses while following the recommendations so the virus is curbed and the financial impact is minimal.
Health officials confirmed 1,821 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday and 19 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to the governor. Of the new cases, 331 were reported in Jefferson County.
Thursday's report marked the third-most new cases Kentucky has reported in a single day and followed 1,864 new cases reported Wednesday, which was the second-most cases reported in a single day since March. The state's positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, stayed above 6% for the second day in a row.
According to a report from Kentucky Public Health, 969 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the virus Thursday, and 234 were being treated in intensive care units.
The state's virus-related death toll climbed to 1,461 with the 19 deaths reported Thursday. Four of the victims were from Jefferson County: two men, ages 88 and 90, and two women, ages 83 and 88.
Of Kentucky's 103,305 confirmed cases, at least 18,277 have recovered.
This story may be updated.
