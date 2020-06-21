LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Kentucky confirmed 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
Sunday's update brings the state to at least 13,750 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, the governor's office said. Of those positive cases, 3,530 patients have recovered from the respiratory illness.
Two more Kentuckians, however, have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Beshear's office reported Sunday. The victims were a 73-year-old man from Butler County and a 61-year-old man from Fayette County. The state's virus-related death toll sits at 526.
"I know these families are in so much pain right now, and the reality is, there’s nothing anyone can do to fix it," Beshear said in the news release. "We can’t fix it, but we can continue to support all families who are grieving during this time. You are not alone."
Twenty-one of the cases reported Sunday were from Jefferson County, according to a breakdown provided by Kentucky Public Health. The county has seen 3,582 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, Kentucky Public Health's report says.
