LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State health officials confirmed 148 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Saturday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
In some positive news, Beshear's office said as of 5 p.m. Saturday that state health officials are reporting no new virus-related deaths "for only the second time in about a month and a half." The state's COVID-19 death toll remains at 391, according to Beshear's office.
Beshear announced earlier in the week that he will no longer be holding pandemic briefings during weekends, but his office provided an update on the outbreak via a news release Saturday afternoon.
"I am urging Kentuckians to please be safe this weekend," Beshear said in the news release. "As we recover, we are depending on Kentuckians to take the steps necessary to protect one another this weekend and every day and weekend moving forward."
An hour before Beshear's news release was issued, however, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that a 58-year-old woman in Jefferson County died after contracting the respiratory disease. The county is up to 147 deaths related to COVID-19, Fischer said.
The Jefferson County numbers reported by Fischer and Beshear may be off because of health officials not reporting additional cases or deaths over the weekend.
With Saturday's update, Kentucky is up to at least 8,571 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of the state's positive cases, 3,102 patients have recovered.
Beshear's next COVID-19 briefing will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, from the state Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Fischer: 16 new cases identified in Jefferson County
An additional 16 cases of the respiratory disease have been identified in Jefferson County, Fischer announced in a tweet Saturday afternoon. Of the county's 2,249 positive cases since the pandemic began, 1,477 have recovered, Fischer said.
Today's numbers. We have 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing our total to 2,249. Sadly, we've lost 1 additional person. Please continue to #StayHome as much as possible. When you do go out, let's follow social distancing guidelines to stop the spread. pic.twitter.com/YHOLlzcQ12— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 23, 2020
"Please continue to #StayHome as much as possible," Fischer said in the tweet. "When you do go out, let's follow social distancing guidelines to stop the spread."
Fischer on Friday announced that he has extended Louisville's state of emergency order to June 30 as the city continues its efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The state of emergency order was set to expire June 1.
Louisville-based Lacuna Health is looking to hire an estimated 80-100 part- and full-time employees after Fischer announced the city has partnered with the private company for its COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.
Related Stories:
- Gov. Beshear plans to call special session for road budget as revenue shrinks amid pandemic
- Louisville's dog parks, tennis courts and disc golf courses to reopen as Fischer extends COVID-19 state of emergency
- Louisville-based Lacuna Health to hire between 80 and 100 workers for city's COVID-19 contact tracing efforts
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.