LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Kentucky have identified 183 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office.
There have been at least 13,630 cases of the respiratory illness in the state since the pandemic began, Beshear's office said. Of those cases, at least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered.
Two more Kentuckians have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the news release. One of the victims was an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County. The state's virus-related death tolls rose to 524 with Saturday's announcement from the governor's office.
Sixty-two Kentuckians are currently in intensive care units around the state after contracting COVID-19, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health, which says 354 individuals are currently hospitalized with the virus across Kentucky.
"The virus remains a serious threat to Kentuckians," Beshear said in the news release. "As we try to safely return to a new normal, we can’t forget we’re still up against an invisible enemy."
As of Saturday afternoon, state health officials have processed 347,331 COVID-19 tests. For information on how to register for a COVID-19 test, click here.
