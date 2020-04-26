LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 202 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky and three additional deaths related to the respiratory illness Sunday.
The update brings Kentucky to at least 4,074 cases of COVID-19 and 208 virus-related deaths. Beshear said the current COVID-19 case data support his conclusion that Kentucky is in a "plateau" stage.
"We just want to see a decrease in the new rate of cases," the governor added. "Doesn't have to be the overall number, but what we want to see is a rate of overall cases and, generally, looking at everything, that we believe we are on the decline."
State health officials have processed 48,474 COVID-19 tests as of Sunday afternoon, which is an increase of 16,155 tests processed from a week ago. Kentucky's COVID-19 testing capacity will ramp up significantly with 11 sites opening around the state in the coming week, including one at Louisville's Shawnee Park and another at the Bashford Manor Walmart.
More than 1,500 Kentuckians have recovered since contracting the coronavirus.
Beshear to health care providers: 'If you can't meet the guidelines, you can't reopen'
Monday marks the beginning of the phased reopening of Kentucky's economy, starting with health care practitioners who offer non-urgent and emergent services, including health care clinics, medical clinics, chiropractics, medical offices, physical therapy and optometrists.
The eligible facilities must follow several state guidelines, including:
Maximize telehealth rather than in-person services.
Not allow visitors except when necessary in end-of-life situations, or for vulnerable populations or minors, and even then, visitations should be kept to a minimum.
Eliminate traditional waiting room or common seating areas and use non-traditional alternatives, for example, a parking lot “lobby.”
Maintain social distancing, keeping people at least six feet apart in all possible settings, and employ other steps to minimize direct contact between individuals within the health care setting.
Screen all health care workers, patients and others for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival for shift or visit. Staff should be required to stay home if sick. Staff should plan for and ensure enhanced workplace sanitizing, enhanced hand hygiene compliance, and easily accessible hand sanitizer throughout the facility.
Procure necessary PPE via normal supply chains.
All health care providers and staff must wear surgical/procedural masks and gloves while in health care office/facility.
All patients and other persons in health care office/facility must:
Wear a surgical/procedural mask while in health care facility.
Wear either a surgical/procedural mask or cloth mask/face covering in all other health care settings.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, said the state has started stockpiling personal protective equipment (PPE) for "emergency relief," but those resources will not be allocated to health care practitioners during the reopening phases.
"This is obviously a very complicated undertaking, and, though history could tell us we had to shut things down to keep people safe, history's not a very good guide for rebooting a modern day health care system that has been shut down in a way that it's never been shut down before in any of our living memories," said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner. "We will do our best to work with everyone to do this as safely as possible for all involved."
Any practitioners that cannot meet the state's guidelines cannot reopen, Beshear said.
"This is the challenge in a worldwide health pandemic," Beshear added. "To do these things, the private sector is going to have to be able to meet higher standards to make sure that we can do this safely."
Although Beshear said Saturday that dental offices cannot reopen Monday, Stack said Sunday the state received a "very well-thought-out" reopening proposal from the Kentucky Dental Association that officials will use as guidance while crafting a more detailed requirements for resuming dental practices, oral surgeries and orthodontics.
Related Stories:
- Beshear reports 171 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths; state aims to process all March unemployment claims
- What to expect when COVID-19 testing sites open in Louisville's Bashford Manor, Shawnee Park
- First phase of reopening starts Monday with non-urgent health care services, Beshear announces
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.