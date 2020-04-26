LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 202 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky and three additional deaths related to the respiratory illness Sunday.
The update brings Kentucky to at least 4,074 cases of COVID-19 and 208 virus-related deaths.
State health officials have processed 48,474 COVID-19 tests as of Sunday afternoon, which is an increase of 16,155 tests processed from a week ago. Kentucky's COVID-19 testing capacity will ramp up significantly with 11 sites opening around the state in the coming week, including one at Louisville's Shawnee Park and another at the Bashford Manor Walmart.
More than 1,500 Kentuckians have recovered since contracting the coronavirus.
This story will be updated.
