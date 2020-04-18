LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky saw an increase of 206 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said, bringing the state's total to at least 2,707.
The governor reported seven additional virus-related deaths during his Saturday briefing on the pandemic's impact on the commonwealth. Three deaths announced Saturday were Jefferson County residents: two women who were 95 years old and a 63-year-old man. The state's death toll has climbed to 144.
Ninety-six of the 206 new cases reported Saturday came from Jefferson County, Beshear said. The state saw a 72-case increase from the 134 new cases reported Friday, although Beshear said the state is at a "plateau" with its three-day average.
Beshear said the numbers of new infections he reports every day are often a bit skewed, as it takes some labs two weeks to report results, whereas others provide results within 24 hours. Overall, 32,225 tests have been conducted throughout the state, and 1,059 people have been hospitalized after contracting the virus.
Beshear reported 1,174 people, approximately 43% of confirmed positive cases, have recovered from COVID-19.
The governor also praised the work being done at a free COVID-19 testing site in Kenton County, Kentucky, that helped administer more than 800 tests in four days through the state's partnership with Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics. Testing will begin early next week at facilities in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville, and Beshear said he will announce additional locations Wednesday, April 29.
