LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday reported 247 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 9,704.
Thirteen more Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus, raising the total number of deaths in the state to 431, Beshear announced.
"We have been reviewing the data from yesterday (Friday), and nearly half of the new cases were from long-term care, accounting for more than 37%," the governor said in a news release. "Another 9% of cases were from congregate care settings, mainly the federal prison in Lexington."
Saturday's data is also being reviewed to see if that pattern is continuing, which Beshear said is a result of the "expansive testing initiative" in long-term care facilities in the state, which was announced in early May.
More than 65,800 tests were reported this week, Beshear said, which is believed to be the most reported in one week to date.
At least 3,232 people have recovered from the virus in Kentucky.
Beshear is still urging people to light their homes, businesses and places of worship green to show compassion.
"In light of the events of the last couple days, compassion is something we need to have on full display," he said.
