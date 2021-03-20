LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported a decreased positivity rate Saturday.
Beshear reported 644 new cases and 25 deaths from the virus.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of tests returning positive, dropped to 3.07% on Saturday, a decrease from 3.40%.
Thursday's reported rate of 3.23% was the lowest positivity rate reported since July.
According to a report by Kentucky Public Health, Kentucky totals are now 420,512 cases and at least 5,720 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last March.
Beshear said 457 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized while 111 of those people are in ICU.
