The dome of Kentucky's state Capitol is lit green to remember those who have died of COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported a decreased positivity rate Saturday.

Beshear reported 644 new cases and 25 deaths from the virus.

The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of tests returning positive, dropped to 3.07% on Saturday, a decrease from 3.40%

Thursday's reported rate of 3.23% was the lowest positivity rate reported since July.

According to a report by Kentucky Public Health, Kentucky totals are now 420,512 cases and at least 5,720 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic last March.

Beshear said 457 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized while 111 of those people are in ICU.

